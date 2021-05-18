A second tier football genius Kobina Amissah is on the cusp of history in Bibiani

Coach Kobina Amissah

Coach Kobina Amissah has carved a niche for himself as a genius who helps teams attain promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

It is an obsession and claim to fame harnessed over years. This year is no exception as he is back at doing what he does best. This time, he is helping Bibiani Goldstars to qualify for Ghana’s top tier league.



Amissah has in his career guided three different clubs including Berekum Chelsea, Sekondi Hasaacas and Elmina Sharks to the Ghana Premier League from the Division One League.



The Division One League is seen as the wilderness of Ghana Football, but having coached in all three zones, Amissah has gathered enough experience, which has become his most potent weapon and trump card.



“It is very difficult playing in the Division, the league is divided into three zones. I have coached in all the zones so I have gained much experience. So, anytime I go to each of the zone, I know the kind of football that will help me to qualify,” he told TV3 Sports



For Amissah, zone two, where he currently leads with 8 points at the top with Gold Stars is the most difficult of the three because of the experienced teams competing to qualify.



“The zone that is very difficult is zone two. It has many former Premier League clubs, the likes of Vipers, Hasaacas, New Edubiase have all been in the Premier League and they command a lot of fan base but the other zones are individual-owned clubs,” he said.

Amissah is close to adding Goldstars to his list of qualified teams, a feat that will be the club’s first in its history.



“I will be very glad that Gold Stars will qualify to the Premier League. They have struggled a lot and have always wanted to play in the Premier League at all cost. So, I am very happy that I will associate myself with the qualification.”



Despite his envious achievement in the Division One League, Amissah has struggled to maintain similar momentum in the Ghana Premier League at all three clubs he qualified, this he blamed on the fans and their hunger for instant results and a change in the technical department.



“I have coached Berekum Chelsea, Elmina Sharks and Hasaacas and when I leave, the team performs that very season and start struggling the following season.



“Also, one problem I have with fans is that when you stay with them for long and they see your style, they always crave for change,” he explained.



The Division One League might be tough with high-level competition across all the zones, but Amissah is slowly writing his name in the history books of Ghana’s second-tier football as a genius who can qualify with ease.











