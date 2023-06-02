0
AA Sports International begin media tour ahead of launch

Mr Fianoo (right) present an AA replica to GTV's Theophilus Sampah

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AA Sports International, a not for profit sports organization has begun a 10-day media tour.

The tour is to announce plans for the official launch slated for Wednesday, June 21, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The media tour is also to outline their vision and mission as the foundation that is focused on quality sports education and awareness, sports sponsorship, development and sport equality for all children.

The Patron for AA Sports International, Kudjoe Fianoo said the media plays a key role, hence it is very prudent to sell the foundation through the media, "You can't do without the media because they are one of the key stakeholders to reply on for such events. They know how to sell the message to the world".

He said "In so doing, we are pleading with both the traditional and new media to let the world know AA Sports is on a mission to use sports to give hope to the less privileged", he added.

Having already been to GTV and Metro TV, the team will today pay a courtesy call on Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and Daily Guide Newpapers to continue their tour.

LSN/KPE

