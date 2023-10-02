AA Sports International calls for partnerships ahead of forthcoming projects

Founder of AA, Mark Adu Amofah (fifth) from left

AA Sports International, a registered non-profit organization based in Ghana is calling on corporate organizations, benevolent organizations, and individuals to come on board ahead of its forthcoming projects.

Having undertaken projects in schools, football clubs and other organizations, AA Sports International is keen on contributing to sports development in Ghana and giving hope to the hopeless.



AA Sports International was launched in June 2023 and has recently acquired the National Non-Profit Organization (NPO) License from the Non-Profit Organization Secretariat of Ghana, which is under the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



The organization supported the Cheetah Cup and donated sports equipment to the Ashaiman Divisional Council before the Homowo Fun Games, which took place in August 2023.



According to the founder of AA Sports International, Mark Adu Amoah, there was a need to reach out to other corporate organizations and also form partnerships.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Adu Amofah said " We are open and ready to partner with institutions, benevolent organizations, and other organizations. Sports development is our biggest priority and with our slogan “Sports Equality for All Children”, we believe every child, irrespective of one's affiliation deserves equality"



“Collectively we will develop sports and make the dreams of these young talents come to reality", he added.

AA Sports International is set to organize a three-day sports development forum with the date and venue yet to be disclosed.



The event will be focused on sports marketing and branding, soccer competitions, sports law, communications, and public relations among others.



LSN/KPE