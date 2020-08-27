0
Sports News Thu, 27 Aug 2020

AC Milan and CAF celebrate ex-Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari

EgW3jrIXsAA3p2W Sulley Ali Muntari Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

The football world has celebrated Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, as he turns 37 years old today.

Muntari has been a kingpin for the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national team, playing a key role in Ghana's maiden World Cup qualification in 2006 and that of 2010 and 2014 editions.

However, the likes of AC Milan, CAF and Udinese Calcio have all extended their best wishes to the midfielder.

Source: footballghana.com

