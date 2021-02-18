AC Milan renews interest to sign Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

Italian Serie A outfit, AC Milan has renewed their interest to sign AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu.

The Dutch-forward who is of Ghanaian descent has been linked with a move from his Eredivisie club in the last two transfer windows.



One of the clubs tipped to secure his services is AC Milan with the team reportedly opening talks with AZ Alkmaar.



With the two teams not agreeing on a deal, Myron Boadu stayed put for the 2020/2021 football season and has been playing a key role for his club in the Dutch Eredivisie.

According to sources in Italy, AC Milan has renewed their interest in the young talented forward and wants to secure his services in the next summer transfer window.



The Italian Serie A side has in recent transfer windows signed a number of talented players and wants to add to their roster Myron Boadu as they look ahead to building a formidable side to reclaim the lost glory in Europe.