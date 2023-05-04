AC Milan reportedly eyeing Ghana's Daniel Amartey for summer transfer

Daniel Amartey

AC Milan are eyeing a move for Ghanaian defender, Daniel Amartey, from English Premier League side, Leicester City, According to Italian outlet, IlRomanista.it.

The Serie A club's Sporting Director, Paolo Maldini, has reportedly identified the 28-year-old as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window.



Amartey's contract with Leicester City is set to expire in exactly two months and the club is unlikely to reach an agreement with the player's agent for a contract extension.



This means that the defender could become a free agent and an excellent opportunity for AC Milan in the transfer market.

The Black Stars defender has struggled for playing time with the Foxes this season and has only managed 20 Premier League apperances, starting 18 of them.



Daniel Amartey has been with Leicester City since 2016, making over 100 apperances in the Premier League and was part of the 2016 history-making Foxes that won the English league title for the first time in their history.