0
Menu
Sports

AC Milan target Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong 2223 2 Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian giants AC Milan are aiming to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as they seek to augment their squad ahead of the new season.

After earning £52 million from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, they are considering investing part of the money in the much sought-after right-back.

AC's interest in Frimpong, who began his career at City before moving to Celtic in 2019, puts them in direct competition with Inter, who are also interested in the 22-year-old.

The full-back is one of the players on their radar as they try to bolster their team after receiving funding for Tonali and already bringing in Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea for an initial £15 million.

The Dutch defender, whose current contract expires in two years, had a stellar season for Leverkusen.

Frimpong, primarily a right-back, also shined farther up the flank as a wing-back and winger last season, demonstrating his attacking abilities with nine goals and 11 assists for the Bundesliga club.

Manchester United are also another competitor for the Italian giants having expressed their interest not long ago.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Related Articles: