AC Milan-target Myron Boadu makes big statement on his future

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has shot down reports linking him away from AZ Alkmaar, saying he will remain at the club beyond the summer window.

Boadu, 19, was in lethal form for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.



The forward notched up 14 goals in the league, adding another eight assists along the way.



His form has caught the attention of several elite European clubs including Napoli, AC Milan, Arsenal and Barcelona.

However, Boadu says he will stay with the Red and White lads for next season though he desires to play in the Premier League.



"I think I will also play for AZ next season. "I'm just focusing on AZ right now," he says. "I don't know anything about interest yet," he said as quoted by NOS.



"AZ knows what my ambitions are. Becoming a champion here and I also aspire a step to the Premier League. But whether that is next year or not, that will have to show the future. I still have a contract until 2023, so I think I'm just playing at AZ."

