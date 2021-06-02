AC Monza bids KP Boateng farewell after the expiration of contract

Wed, 2 Jun 2021 Source: footballghana.com
The contracts of Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will not be renewed by Italian Serie B side AC Monza.
The experienced player's contract is due to expire on June 30, 2021.
But he will not be handed a new contract following the club's failure to secure Serie A promotion.
After failing to qualify automatically, Monza fans were confident Boateng will lead them to the top-flight via the play-off.
But they were beaten by Citadella 3-2 on aggregate.
Per what is reported by journalist Nicolò Schira, the Red and White are going to say goodbye to Kevin-Prince Boateng.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- Ghana coach C.K Akonnor hands late up to Russia-based striker Joel Fameyeh
- Stade Rennais star Jeremy Doku arrives at Belgium camp ahead of Euros
- Former Hearts of Oak player Isaac Oduro joins Libyan club Al Madina Tripoli SC
- Ghana captain Andre Ayew could join Crystal Palace next season
- Kingsley Sarfo hopes to play for Asante Kotoko before retirement
- Read all related articles