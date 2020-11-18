AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Sudan's Herbert Velud praises team character in victory over Ghana

Sudan coach, Herbert Velud

Head coach of the Sudan national football team, Herbert Velud has praised the fighting spirit of his player's ina deserving victory over African giants Ghana in the AFCON qualifier on Tuesday.

Sudan secured an important victory over the West Africans after star striker Mohamed Abdelrahman headed in an injury-time winner in Omdurman. The victory hands Sudan a lifeline in the qualifiers leaving Ghana to wait to March to secure qualification.



Velud, who insists his team were a better side when they played Ghana in Cape Coast last Thursday says the team deserved the win over the four times African champions.



"The Sudan team did not enter the match atmosphere, until after a third of an hour, and the Ghanaian team was more confident in the stadium, because of the group lead," he said after the game.

He added, "In the second half of the first half, we created chances and set goals."



"We dealt with the Ghanaian national team as a group, not individuals, and we performed well in the two matches in Cape Coast, Ghana, and Omdurman today," he concluded.