AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Five Ghana players South Africa must be wary of

Wakaso will captain Ghana against South Africa

Bafana Bafana are set to face a weakened Black Stars side which will be missing several key players at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Goal takes a look at the five Ghana players who will pose a threat to Bafana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



Caleb Ekuban



The Turkey-based striker is coming into the Fifa international break brimming with confidence, having inspired Trabzonspor to a 4-1 win over Ankaragucu in the Super Lig game last weekend.



Known for his strong physique and prolific goalscoring, Ekuban is expected to take the goalscoring responsibility against Bafana with Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew missing.



Mohammed Kudus



The 20-year-old sensation, who is looking to establish himself as a key player at Dutch giants Amsterdam, has the ability to score goals from midfield.

Kudus scored on his debut for the Black Stars against Bafana in the 2021 Afcon qualifier in November 2019 and he will be eager to inspire his nation to another win over South Africa.



Osman Bukari



The Belgium-based winger has been handed his maiden Black Stars call-up after impressing in the Belgian First Division A for KAA Gent this season.



Bukari has netted four goals and registered four assists for Gent and the Ghana under-23 international's blistering pace might cause problems for the Bafana defence.



Mubarak Wakaso



One of Ghana's best players at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa, Wakaso's experience will be important for the Black Stars against Bafana.

The Jiangsu FC star is a goalscoring central midfielder and he did score against Bafana in a friendly match which ended in a 1-1 draw in Durban in October 2016.



Emmanuel Boateng



The 24-year-old forward has found it difficult to command a regular place in the Black Stars starting line-up, but he is expected to feature against Bafana, with Ghana missing their key strikers.



Known for scoring his first career hat-trick against FC Barcelona in a Spanish La Liga game in 2018, Boateng will be keen to prove a point against South Africa by inspiring the Black Stars to a victory.