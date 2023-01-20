AFCON 2021: We used Covid-infected players against Ghana – Comoros FA boss

Comoros beat Ghana at the AFCON 2021

President of the Comoros Football Association, Said Ali Said Athouman, has confessed to aiding the Comoros national team to use players who tested positive for Covid in their game against Ghana at the AFCON 2021.

Comoros who were debutants at the AFCON knocked Ghana out of the tournament after beating the Black Stars 3-2 at the group stages.



The Islanders who had 11 players testing positive for coronavirus at a point were forced to use an outfield player as goalkeeper in their game against Cameroon in the Round of 16.



However, the Comoros FA president stated that they had players who tested positive before their match against the Black Stars but played regardless.



The Comoros FA boss made the confession at his wedding ceremony in Moroni earlier this year with Cameroon FA president, Samuel Eto’o in attendance.



“We also cheated against Ghana so it’s time to stop this useless polemic about my friend Eto’o,” Athouman said in a speech that has gone viral on social media.



“Let’s stop whining and move on. Contrary to what is said, and I do not want to go into details, we accused the Caf and Fecafoot. Against Ghana, I say it and repeat it, we had positive cases of Covid but we still managed to get them to play.”

Eto'o had been accused during the AFCON of alowing covid-infected players to play, a charge he has strenuously denied.



Athouman told the Guardian in a separate interview, “When our players tested positive against Ghana they repeated tests which were negative and other medical examinations which allowed them to play.



"In fact, I am embarrassed and saddened to see that Eto’o and the Cameroonians are unjustly accused. Maybe some have misinterpreted what I said, but I can’t let people unfairly accuse football players because it can happen to me too.”



It is still unknown if CAF will punish Comoros for their actions at the AFCON 2021.



