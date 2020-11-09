AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Ghana sweat on Thomas Partey fitness after thigh injury

Thomas Partey, Arsenal midfielder

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey remains a doubt for Ghana's upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double-decker against Sudan after suffering a thigh injury on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was replaced after the interval by Dani Ceballos in 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home in the English Premier League.



The Ghana international was spotted at the Emirates Stadium with an ice pack on his left thigh.



Partey will undergo further checks to ascertain the severity of the injury which could rule him out of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars deputy skipper is racing against time to be fit for Thursday's clash against the Falcons of Jediane at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Partey, who joined the Gunners in a £45 million deal this summer, has impressed hugely and has already drawn comparisons with ex-Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.



He has made four league appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.