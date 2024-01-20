AFCON 2023: David Moyes applauds Mohammed Kudus' stellar performance in tournament

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager David Moyes has showered praise on Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus for his outstanding display in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The midfielder, who scored two crucial goals against Egypt, has drawn admiration from Moyes, who commended his qualities and impact on the international stage.



Kudus, formerly with Ajax Amsterdam, had missed Ghana's opening game due to an injury sustained while at West Ham United. Moyes expressed his delight at Kudus' success, highlighting the player's valuable contribution to both the national team and the Premier League club.

"It was great for Mohammed to score two really good goals for his country. We know his qualities, and he's done so great for us, and now he's showing it at the big stage," Moyes remarked.



Ghana, with a must-win game against Mozambique on Monday night, aim to secure a fair chance of advancing to the next stage of the competition.