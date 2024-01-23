AFCON 2023: Disappointing moments as Ghana is knocked out after 2-2- draw with Mozambique

The Black Stars have been knocked out of the tournament

It was an unexpectedly disappointing moment for the Black Stars of Ghana when they crashed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire after drawing 2-2 with Mozambique in their final Group Stage encounter.

With that scoreline, which gave the Stars only 2 points in their Group B encounter, they were knocked out of the tournament.



This also makes it the second time in a row that the Black Stars have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Group Stage.



At 90 minutes, the Black Stars were leading their Mozambican opponents by two goals, both having been converted into the net by Jordan Ayew from two set pieces in the first and second halves of the game.



But in a surprising, quick and masterful spell, the Mozambique players took advantage of the loopholes in the Ghanaian defence, putting in a goal in the dying seconds of the added time, in a rather avoidable mistake by the Ghanaian pair of hands.

This followed a penalty that was converted beautifully past Ghana’s skipper, Richard Ofori.



In the other Group B game, Egypt and Cape Verde played out a draw game which meant the Pharaohs finished second in the group, one point ahead of Ghana.



The four-time AFCON winners have now suffered back-to-back exits from the tournament in the first round.



AE