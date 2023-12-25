AFCON 2023: Dreams FC coach Karim Zito hails John Antwi's Black Stars call-up

Dreams FC striker John Antwi

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has praised the inclusion of striker John Antwi in the Black Stars' provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Antwi is among the 11 home-based players included in the 55-man provisional list that was revealed last week by Chris Hughton.



Zito expressed his delight at Antwi's recall to the national team, stating that it's a positive development for the player. "I'm very happy that he has been recalled to the Black Stars. Making the provisional squad is a plus for him. I'm happy for him, he has shown his qualities after returning to Ghana to play for us," he said in an interview with West Gold Radio.



Antwi has previously represented Ghana in World Cup and AFCON qualifiers, earning two senior team caps. He has also had successful stints with Al Ahly and Pyramids FC before joining Dreams FC.

The striker has been instrumental in helping his club reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities. He has scored four goals in the competition.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast. Coach Hughton has until January 3 to finalise his selection, trimming down the provisional squad to the final 27 players for the tournament. Antwi will hope to make the cut and contribute to the Black Stars' success in the upcoming competition.