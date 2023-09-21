AFCON 2023: Ghana placed in pot 2 ahead of final draw

Black Stars

Ghana have been placed in pot 2 for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw and could face champions Senegal, host nation, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria who are all found in pot 1.

The 24 teams which have all booked their places in the tournament have been split into four pots in groups of six ahead of the final draw which is scheduled to come off on October 12.



The Black Stars are placed alongside archrivals Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali Burkina Faso and Dr Congo in pot 2 indicating that there is no chance the Super Eagles get to revenge their West African counterparts in the group stage of the competition.



South Africa, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Guinea and Mauritania are all found in pot 3 while Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Gambia, Angola and Tanzania have also been placed in port 4.

At the draw, these teams will be grouped into six groups of four, thus group A to F with each group consisting of a team from each pot.



Ghana will be hoping for a favourable draw as they aim to bounce back and make amends for their poor display in the previous edition where they failed to qualify from the group stage after losing to Comoros in the final group game.



