AFCON 2023: I feel disappointed I couldn’t help my country regain its glory - Mohammed Salisu

AS Monaco defender, Mohammed Salisu

AS Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu says he feels disappointed he could not help his country Ghana regain its past glory at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old made this statement almost a week after Ghana's 2-2 draw against Mozambique, which resulted in their elimination from the tournament without securing a single victory.



Criticism of his performances during the competition included a mistake that contributed to Cape Verde's winning goal in Ghana's opening match.



“Aside all, I feel so disappointed that I couldn't help my country to regain its past glory. With full assurance, we promise to come back stronger…for our beloved country,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My actions to the media were out of frustration. We went to the 2023 AFCON to win the trophy but things didn't go as planned. Everyone will bear me witness the last game was unacceptable so the fans have every right to criticize us but not to the extent of insult and threats.”



Ghana finished third in Group B after an opening day defeat to Cape Verde followed by back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars’ wait for a miraculous qualification to the round of 16 through the third-best placed teams ranking was crashed by Cameroon who was supposed to draw but won against The Gambia.