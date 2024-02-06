AFCON 2023: Nigerians in South Africa warned against wild celebrations if Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana
Nigerians in South Africa have been cautioned to be measured in their celebrations should the Super Eagles beat the Bafana Bafana in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.
The Nigeria High Commission in South Africa in a statement, issued a warning, urging Nigerians not to enrage South Africans if they win their match on Wednesday, February 7, 2023.
The High Commission advised Nigerians to be mindful of where they watch the game and their utterances.
Furthermore, the High Commission urged Nigerians to uphold their reputation for good behaviour and report any instances of provocation to the relevant authorities.
According to the commission, it was necessary to issue a cautionary statement due to an intended uproar which has been started online by some South African citizens ahead semi-final clash.
Read the full statement below
