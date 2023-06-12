0
Menu
Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Black Stars open camp for crucial game against Madagascar

Black Stars Duo, Kamaldeen Sulemana And Mohammed Kudus Kudus and Kamaldeen are expected to be turn up for training

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars will on Monday afternoon commence their training for the upcoming matchday five game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The match, set to take place in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, holds great importance as Ghana aim to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

Under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton, the Black Stars will be based and train in Accra before departing for Madagascar on Friday, June 16.

However, the squad has experienced some changes due to injuries. Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has withdrawn from the squad, while SV Hamburg attacker Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has been called up as his replacement. Additionally, FC Basel defender Kasim Nuhu has been invited to replace the injured Alexander Djiku.

In a late call-up, Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni was also included in the squad for the crucial qualifier. With Ghana currently sitting at the top of Group E with 8 points after four games, a draw in this match will secure their place in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Black Stars, aiming to end the country's 41-year trophy drought, will be eager to continue their impressive performance in the qualifiers and build momentum towards the competition.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare