AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton explains why Thomas Partey missed Angola game in Luanda

Thomas Partey 534678.jfif Despite Partey's absence, Ghana secured a 1-1 draw against Angola

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has clarified why midfielder Thomas Partey was absent from the starting eleven during Monday's match against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

During the match, many Ghanaians wondered why Hughton made such a decision, leaving the Arsenal star out of the team's starting lineup.

However, Hughton addressed the matter during the post-match press conference, stating that Partey had a minor injury issue that posed a significant risk to his participation.

"Thomas has a small injury issue & we felt it was too big of a risk to start him," the Black Stars head coach explained.

Despite Partey's absence, Ghana secured a 1-1 draw against Angola, allowing the team to maintain their lead in Group E's standings in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

