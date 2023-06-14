0
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton impressed with Hafiz Konkoni's training performance

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed satisfaction with the training performance of Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni.

Konkoni, who had a remarkable season scoring 15 goals, received a late call-up to join the team for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Madagascar. This makes him the first local player to be selected by Hughton.

Having closely followed Konkoni's performances in the Ghana Premier League, Hughton decided to invite him to the national team. After assessing the player's abilities during training, the coach feels justified in his decision.

Hughton said, "I was fortunate to watch him live last weekend. I have been able to watch him on video. I thought he did well today [in training]. It wasn't a surprise because he is a player I have enjoyed watching. He is a young player, so I think he has a lot of development still. Speaking to him, I think he is quite a mature player for his age."

Konkoni, eager to make his debut for Ghana, will be hoping to secure a place in the matchday squad for the crucial qualifier against Madagascar. Ghana need a positive result in the game to secure qualification for next year's Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast.

The inclusion of Konkoni in the national team reflects Hughton's belief in the player's potential and his desire to strengthen the squad with talented local players.

