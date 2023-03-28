AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: German-born Kingsley Schindler makes Ghana debut in Angola draw

Schindler's inclusion in the squad came as no surprise given his performance in the German league

German-born defender Kingsley Schindler has made his debut for the Black Stars in Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola.

The right-back was handed his first start, and despite the tough opposition, Schindler put in an impressive performance, helping Ghana to snatch a point and maintain their unbeaten record.



The 28-year-old winger, who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, has been pushing for a chance to represent the West African nation since he turned professional.



Schindler's inclusion in the squad came as no surprise, given his strong performances in the German Bundesliga, where he currently plays for FC Koln.

Schindler, who can also play as a winger, impressive form caught the attention of Ghana's new manager Chris Hughton, who handed Schindler his first call-up to the national team.



Schindler's performance against Angola will no doubt have impressed Hughton, who will be looking to build a strong squad ahead of next year’s Afcon which the Black Stars are close to securing qualification.