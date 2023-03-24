1
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku picks injury in Angola win

Alexander Djiku In Smiles

Fri, 24 Mar 2023

Alexander Djiku sustained an injury whilst in action for Ghana against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Strasbourg captain was unable to finish the game and was replaced by Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo after picking up the injury.

Djiku went down to the ground and had to be carried out of the pitch by the Ghana medical team.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will be sweating on the readiness of the center back ahead of the reverse fixture in Launda on Monday March 27.

Hughton will now have to rely on Daniel Amartey and Joseph Aidoo for the reverse fixture due to the injury to Alexander Djiku and a half-fit Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana has opened a three point lead in Group E after the win against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

