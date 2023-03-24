0
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghanaians hail Thomas Partey's impressive performance against Angola

Thomas Partey Black Stars Vrs Angola Kumasi Thomas Partey captained the Black Stars to victory against Angola on Thursday

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's impressive performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Angola on Thursday has earned him widespread praise from fans on social media.

Despite having faced criticism in the past for failing to replicate his Arsenal form during Ghanaian games, Partey showcased his exceptional skills during the match, much to the delight of supporters both at the stadium and online.

Despite a strong start by Ghana, the team struggled to capitalize on chances created during the first half, resulting in a goalless scoreline at halftime. However, Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo's late goal in added time helped to secure a victory for Ghana, with Partey playing a crucial role in the team's success.

During the game, Partey demonstrated his prowess as a midfielder, making three key passes, having 91 touches, creating one big chance, taking one shot on target, winning seven ground duels, making three successful dribbles, and executing four tackles. He also played a pivotal role in defending the team during corners.

Following the match, Ghanaians took to social media to praise Partey for his outstanding performance. This achievement is a testament to Partey's exceptional skills and his commitment to representing his country to the best of his abilities.





