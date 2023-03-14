0
Menu
Sports

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Hotels booking on demand as Black Stars welcome Angola in Kumasi

Hotel Room 2 File photo: The Black Stars fixture has led to a rise in demand for hotel rooms in Kumasi

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hotels in Kumasi have been a high demand after the announcement was made the Black Stars are coming to town for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Ghana will be tackling Angola in a doubleheader with the first encounter taking place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Ever since the date for the match was revealed, there has been a higher demand for Hotels in Kumasi as people are travelling from the length and breadth of the country for the game.

The last time the Black Stars played at the Baba Yara was in March last year when they drew with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.

The attendance for the World Cup playoff was a record in the history of Ghana football.

The Black Stars have not lost a match in Kumasi in twenty-three years. They are keen on adding Angola to the tall list of teams that fail at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana is leading Group E in the qualifications with four points, followed by Angola who are also on four points, Central African Republic and Madagascar take the 3rd and 4th position on the table respectively.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money