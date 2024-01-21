AFCON 2023: Senegal cruise past Cameroon to book round of 16 spot

Senegal fans | File photo

Senegal, the current holders of the Africa Cup of Nations, have booked their spot in the round of 16 with a dominant 3-1 victory over Cameroon on Friday.

The win came courtesy of goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diallo, and Sadio Mane, giving Aliou Cisse's side their second consecutive triumph in Group C.



The match got off to a lively start, with Senegal scoring the first goal within 16 minutes. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was at fault, failing to clear the ball properly, and Sarr capitalised with a deflected shot that found its way into the bottom corner.



Cameroon, who were missing key striker Vincent Aboubakar and struggled to create chances, fought hard to get back into the game.

However, their efforts were thwarted by a solid Senegalese defence that had only conceded once in their last eight group matches.



In the 71st minute, Senegal doubled their lead through Diallo, who was set up by Sarr's excellent cross. With Cameroon struggling to pose a threat, Mane sealed the win in the dying moments of the game, ensuring that Senegal finished top of the table with six points.



The result leaves Cameroon in a precarious position, with just one point from two games. They will need to overcome Gambia in their final group match to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.