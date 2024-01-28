AFCON 2023: Watch Nigeria's 2-0 win over Cameroon to progress to quarter-final

Nigeria advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the last 16 in Abidjan, thanks to two goals from Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta forward opened the scoring nine minutes before halftime, capitalizing on a mistake by Oumar Gonzalez, who was pressured by Victor Osimhen. Osimhen then set up Lookman to fire the ball past goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, who got the nod over Andre Onana.



Lookman secured the win in the 90th minute with a well-executed volley, finishing off a superb play initiated by Calvin Bassey's cutback.



The victory prompted jubilant celebrations among the three-time champions. Despite the late introduction of Vincent Aboubakar, the top scorer at the 2021 tournament, who made his first appearance after recovering from a muscle injury, Cameroon failed to register a shot on target.

In the quarter-finals, the Super Eagles will face Angola, who showcased an impressive performance with a 3-0 win over Namibia earlier. The upcoming clash is scheduled for Friday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.



