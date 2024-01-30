AFCON 2023: Watch thrilling highlights of Senegal's defeat to hosts Ivory Coast

Hosts Ivory Coast eliminated champions Senegal in the latest shocker installment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Elephants on Monday (January 29) took on the red-hot Teranga Lions in a round-of-16 game played at Stade de Yamoussoukro.



The Ivorians, came into the game with an interim coach, having suffered consecutive defeats to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.



In 90 minutes of the game, a strike from Habib Diallo was cancelled out by a penalty kick converted by Frank Kessie.



After a goalless extra time, the game had to be separated through a penalty shootout.

The hosts showed class and secured a 5-4 win to knock out Senegal while advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.







