AFCON 2023 knockout stage: Heavyweights collide and underdogs rise in pulsating encounters

The AFCON trophy | File photo

The group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations concluded on Wednesday night, setting the stage for highly anticipated knockout stage clashes.

The AFCON group stage delivered all the expected excitement with stunning upsets, impressive goals, record-breaking moments, and passionate fans filling the match venues.



In the standout match of the round, defending champions Senegal are set to face tournament hosts Cote d'Ivoire. Despite a shocking 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game, the Elephants advanced to the knockout stage. Now, they face the formidable task of overcoming an undefeated and in-form Senegalese side.



Two more African football powerhouses, Nigeria and Cameroon, will clash in a knockout stage showdown. Both teams had uneven group stage performances but remain continental giants. Meanwhile, Morocco, who topped their group without conceding a goal, will look to maintain their excellent form against South Africa.



Equatorial Guinea, the surprise group winners, will attempt to cause another upset against Guinea. Namibia, making their debut in the knockout stage, faces a tough challenge against two-time quarterfinalists Angola.



Despite an underwhelming group stage, Egypt's status as the most successful TotalEnergies CAF AFCON nation makes them formidable opponents for DR Congo. The knockout stage also features intriguing clashes between Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as Cape Verde against Mauritania.



With sudden-death matches between some of Africa's premier footballing nations, the AFCON Round of 16 promises thrilling action and drama as favourites and underdogs collide.



Key fixtures to watch:

Nigeria vs. Cameroon



Date: Saturday, January 27



Venue: Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan



Cape Verde vs. Mauritania



Date: Monday, January 29



Venue: Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan



Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea

Date: Sunday, January 28



Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium



Angola vs. Namibia



Date: Saturday, January 27



Venue: Stade de la paix, Bouake



Mali vs. Burkina Faso



Date: Tuesday, January 30

Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Kohorgo



Egypt vs. D.R Congo



Date: Sunday, January 28



Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium



Senegal vs. Cote d'Ivoire



Date: Monday, January 29



Venue: Charles Konan Banny Stadium

Morocco vs. South Africa



Date: Tuesday, January 30



Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium



The knockout stage promises thrilling encounters as teams vie for a coveted spot in the later stages.