AFCON 2024: Sonnie Badu warns Black Stars against sex, sleep deprivation, arrogance in 6 instructions as 'online coach'

Pastor, singer and songwriter Sonnie Badu

"As your online coach," Sonnie Badu has sent six key points to be noted by the Black Stars in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 campaign.

Stating that he is the "online" Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, the Gospel star urged the senior national male football team to play with a sense of patriotism.



He congratulated the Ghana women's football team on their recent efforts, intimating it is worthy of emulation.



Getting to his point, the Rock Hill Church founder, on Facebook, wrote: "Here are a few announcements:



"1: Reduce the time you spend on social media (you need focus);



"2: Reduce time you chat to wives or girlfriends (you need sleep);

"3: You guys are young, so I am not worried about you sneaking women to your rooms, but let me just caution you (it will drain you spiritually);



"4: Be united and because of that - no one should look down on the other;



"5: Play with passion and fight till your last breath;



"6: Lastly, bring the cup home."



The Baba hitmaker attached photos of himself, and the Black Stars players, in regal kente.

Lastly, he cheered "Go, Black Stars, go!"



In Group B, Ghana's first match is against Cape Verde on Sunday, 14 January 2024, at 8PM.



On Thursday, 18 January, the team takes on Egypt, followed by Mozambique on Thursday, 22 January.



The games will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium in the commune of Le Plateau.



