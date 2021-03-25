AFCON Qualifier: Akonnor names strong line-up to face South Africa

The Black Stars are hoping this line-up will deliver all three points

Ghana coach C.K Akonnor has named a blend of youth and experienced players in the penultimate AFCON qualifying game between the Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

With the absence of key players due to coronavirus restrictions, C.K Akonnor has handed debuts to Kwame Poku and Ismail Ganiyu, while Mubarak Wakaso, Kudus Mohammed and Baba Rahman also start.



The Black Stars are hoping this line-up will deliver all three points as Ghana seeks to book an early qualification to the 2022 AFCON with a game to spare.



As it stands, Ghana, South Africa and Sudan all have nine points, although the latter has played a game more.



See the Black Stars’ starting XI against South Africa below:



16. Razak Abalora



2. Benson Annan

17. Baba Abdul Rahman



4. Nicholas Opoku



28. Ismail Ganiyu



6. Afriyie Acquah



16. Kwame Opoku



11. Mubarak Wakaso

13. Caleb Ekuban



20. Mohammed Kudus



25. Emmanuel Gyasi



