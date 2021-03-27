AFCON Qualifier: Ghana to unleash Ayew brothers, Partey on Sao Tome

The Ayew brothers could not play against South Africa

Ghana are aiming to finish the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with victory by unleashing Andre and Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey on São Tomé and Principe in the final match of Group C on Sunday.

The Black Stars returned home after holding the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to a 1-1 stalemate to book a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The result in Johannesburg saw the four-time Africa champions maintain their grip on top spot with 10 points to grab a ticket to the continental showpiece.



The team returned to Accra in the wee hours of Friday, March 26.



Charles Akonnor and his charges plunged into training at the Accra Sports Stadium later in the day as they prepare for the final Group C game against São Tomé and Principe.

Despite booking qualification with a game to spare, key players Andre and Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey were heavily involved in the training session on Friday.



The three England-based players were left out of the Black Stars' 29-man squad announced for the game at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.



Their exclusion was on the request of their clubs as entry into South Africa for the away clash will require that the players undertake mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on their return to the United Kingdom before joining up with their clubs.



The game against São Tomé and Principe will take place at Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, March 28