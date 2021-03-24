AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Johannesburg for South Africa game

The Black Stars have arrived in Johannesburg for the Cup of Nations qualifier

Source: GFA

The Black Stars have arrived in Johannesburg for their fifth-round Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The contingent, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo arrived at the OR Tambo Airport at 2 am on Wednesday, March 23, 2021.



Other officials included Black Stars Management Committee chairman George Amoako, Deputy General Secretary, Alex Asante, Fred Pappoe, Black Stars management committee member, Ralph Gyambrah, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association and Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Management Committee Member.



Ghana will take on South Africa on Thursday, March 2021 with a ticket to Cameroon 2022 being the ultimate target.

Both Ghana and South Africa have 9 points in Group C but Ghana have a superior goal advantage.



The game is scheduled for a 6 pm kick (4 pm Ghana Time) on Thursday, March 24, at the FNB stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.