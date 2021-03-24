AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to train at FNB Stadium in South Africa

Wed, 24 Mar 2021 Source: ghanafa.org
Ghana will train at FNB stadium Wednesday evening ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations encounter against South Africa.
The Black Stars arrived at the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday. Players, technical staff and management members will undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test before heading to Soweto for training.
Ghana lead Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, level on points with South Africa but with a superior goal difference.
The two teams are in search of a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon next year.
Source: ghanafa.org
Related Articles:
- AFCON Qualifiers: Focus on qualification – Kurt Okraku to Black Stars players
- AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Johannesburg for South Africa game
- Ghana eyes win against South Africa to seal early qualification
- Aubameyang and Partey to miss Afcon games due to Covid-19 restrictions
- Black Stars depart Ghana for South Africa
- Read all related articles