AFCON Qualifiers: Chris Hughton to announce squad for Madagascar clash this week

Chris Hughton BLACK STARS EX.png Chris Hughton

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is set to reveal the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar this week.

The much-anticipated announcement comes as Ghana prepares to face off against Madagascar at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023, in a crucial matchday five encounter.

Injuries have necessitated changes in the lineup for the upcoming match, and Hughton is expected to make the necessary adjustments.

Notable players, including captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Suelemana, Abdul Salis Samed, and Thomas Partey, are anticipated to make the squad.

However, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Salisu are likely to miss out due to their respective injuries.

The Black Stars currently sit atop Group E in the AFCON qualifiers, amassing 8 points. Their journey thus far has seen them secure victories in two matches against Madagascar and Angola, while also earning draws against Central African Republic and Angola in the initial four fixtures.

Following the Madagascar clash, the Black Stars will conclude their qualifiers with a final home game against the Central African Republic in September.

Excitement continues to build as Ghana aim to maintain its impressive form and secure qualification to next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast.

