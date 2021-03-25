AFCON Qualifiers: Five South Africa players Ghana must be wary of

Bafana Bafana player, Percy Tau

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa will take on Ghana in the fifth round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg at 4pm.

South Africa will hope to beat the Black Stars to keep their qualification hopes alive.



Group C remains tight following Sudan 2-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday. Ghana, South Africa and Sudan are tied on 9 points.



Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, Footballghana.com takes a look at the five South African players who will pose threat to the Black Stars as they look to pick all three points at stake,



1) Ronwen Williams



Coach Molefi Ntseki is likely to go with continuity by choosing the SuperSport United stopper Ronwen Williams between the sticks as he featured in all four group matches for Bafana.



Williams has become the country’s number one ahead of Itumeleng Khune in recent months as the veteran continues to struggle with injuries and loss of form.

2) Thulani Hlatshwayo



‘Tyson’ has set high standards for himself over the past few seasons‚ but he has been inconsistent at Orlando Pirates where he has taken the captain’s armband in the absence of Happy Jele.



A lot is going to be expected from him in the heart of the South African defence against the Ghana attack that will be without influential Swansea City ace Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace.



3) Themba Zwane



‘Mshishi’ started the season like a house on fire with 10 goals from 22 matches in all competition and Ntseki will be hoping that he translates club form to the national team.



The highly skilled Zwane will be tasked with the daunting job of initiating most of the attacks from the midfield and their mission has been made easier by the fact that Ghana will be without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

4) Percy Tau



Percy Tau has seen limited action since he arrived at his English Premiership club Brighton & Hove Albion in January and this match offers him an opportunity to put minutes under his belt. Having not played much this season‚ the extent of his physical conditioning will only be known during the match and Ntseki will be hoping that he lasts for the entire match.



5) Lebo Maboe



The Sundowns utility forward has impressed for the Brazilians this season where he has been used as a number eight‚ false number nine or as an outright striker by the technical team of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena.



In his 25 matches so far‚ Maboe has scored five goals where he contributed three assists. A lot is going to be expected from him in the attacking department to give Ghana defenders endless headaches.