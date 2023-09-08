AFCON Qualifiers: I had a bad game - Salis Samed concedes

Black Stars midfielder, Salis Samed has admitted that he had a poor outing in Ghana's win over Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
The RC Lens midfielder took to Instagram, noting that he had a bad game but nonetheless delighted that the team secured qualification for 2023 AFCON.
"A bad game from me yesterday, but we made a good achievement together.
We're going to work and improve on our way to the tournament", he wrote.
Salis lasted the whole minutes of the game and earned a near-average rating of 6.0 according to GhanaWeb's rating for the game.
The Black Stars beat C.A.R 2-1 to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the Baba Sports Stadium.
Ghana had to come back from a goal down to secure the qualification after an uninspiring performance at home.
The Black Stars ended the qualifiers unbeaten, amassing 12 points and finishing as winners of Group E.
EE/KPE
