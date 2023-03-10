0
Menu
Sports

AFCON Qualifiers: Mubarak Wakaso remains out of Black Stars

Mubarak Wakaso651.jpeg Mubarak Wakaso

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

KAS Eupen midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has not been selected for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola, meaning he will not be joining the Black Stars team.

This news comes after Chris Hughton, the new coach of the Black Stars, announced his 25-man squad, which did not include Wakaso.

Wakaso had been hoping to make a comeback to the team after missing out on the World Cup in Qatar.

However, he has not played much since November, with only 15 minutes of play time under his belt since November 5. It is unclear whether he is injured or if it is a technical decision by Eupen to play him less.

Despite Wakaso's experience, with over 70 national team appearances and 13 goals scored, it seems that his time with the team may be coming to an end.

The Black Stars will face Angola on March 23 in Kumasi, followed by a reverse fixture in Luanda four days later.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop