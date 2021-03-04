AFCON Qualifiers: Wakaso others leave Ghana camp

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana's preparations for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Prince later this month will take a break from Thursday, the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The Black Stars are in the second stage of preparations for the March 25 and 28 double-header.



The camping contingent is made up of 32 home-based players and two foreign-based stars, namely midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng, who both play club football in China.



"The Black Stars will break camp on Thursday after a one-week training programme in Accra," the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday.



"The players held their final training session on Wednesday morning and are expected to depart for their respective clubs Thursday for this weekend's matchday 17 Premier League games.



"Players of Asante Kotoko were the first to leave camp on Wednesday due to their Premier League game against Elmina Sharks on Friday.

"Head Coach C. K. Akonnor, has been working with home-based players in Accra ahead of the final two games scheduled for March 24 and 28 respectively."



The upcoming games are set to wind up the qualifying series, with Ghana seeking a 23rd appearance at the continental championship.



After four rounds of matches, the Black Stars lead qualifying Group C with nine points, only sitting ahead of South Africa due to a better goal difference.



A win in any of the two games will effectively seal the West Africans' place at the tournament to be held by Cameroon next year.



The Black Stars team is expected to be augmented with more foreign-based players including captain Andre Ayew, Arsenal ace Thomas Partey and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus before the two games.