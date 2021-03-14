AFCON Qualifiers: We are ready for South Africa, Sao Tome games - Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng says the Black Stars are ready for the battle ahead.

The China-based player who together with Mubarak Wakaso have been training with the team in Accra has described the two-week training as positive.



Boateng made his Black Stars debut in May 2018 and will be looking forward to another appearance when Ghana takes on South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.



“I think we have been training for almost two weeks now and each and everyone is ready. Boateng said in an interview with ghanafa.org



“We train very hard as a team and the moral is already up so we are ready to play for our homeland.

“I think it is very good because when we trained at McDan, they were complaining about the pitch but we need to know that is what we have so we need to corporate but I think everything is perfect.



“We have the qualities to play for the nation and I think we are ready. We just need a helping hand from each other to play.



“I’m urging all Ghanaians to support us with players and we hope to deliver what they want," he added.