AFCON U-20: Black Satellites handed tough opponents

TOTAL U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

The National Under-20 team, the Black Satellites will be in Group C of the TOTAL U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with Tanzania, Gambia, and Morocco.

The U-20 Africa Cup of Nations draw was held on Monday, January 25, at Hilton Hotel, in Yaoundéì, Cameroon, as 12 national teams who qualified for the tournament were divided into three groups.



Host Mauritania would be in Group A together with Cameroon, Uganda, and Mozambique while Group B is made up of Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Namibia, and Tunisia.

The Black Satellites would be looking to win the competition for the fourth time having won it in 1993, 1999, and 2009.



The Black Satellites of Ghana are confident going into the competition especially after their exploits at the West Africa Football Union Zone B tournament where they defeated Burkina Faso to emerge champions.