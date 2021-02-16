0
AFCON U-20: Karim Zito names Ghana’s starting line up for Tanzania clash

Satellites Wafu Pose The national U-20 side will begin their Africa campaign against the East African side

Tue, 16 Feb 2021 Source: ghanafa.org

Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach of the Black Satellites has named his starting line up for the game against Tanzania.

The national U-20 side will begin their Africa campaign against the East African side at the Stade Municipal Nouadhibou in Mauritania, Tuesday afternoon.

Asante Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim will be in post for the Black Satellites with Philemon Baffour and Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye at right back and left-back respectively.

Nathaniel Adjei and Frank Assinki will form the central defensive pair with Emmanuel Essiam and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in midfield.

Mohammed Sulemana and Eric Ansu Appiah will be on the wings with Percious Boah and Joselpho Barnes in attack.

The game will kick off at 16:00GMT.

Ghana U20 starting line up:

Danlad Ibrahim (C)

Philemon Baffour

Samuel Abbey Achie-Quaye

Nathaniel Adjei

Frank Kwabena Assinki

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Emmanuel Essiam

Mohammed Sulemana

Eric Ansu Appiah

Precious Boah

Joselpho Barnes

Subs

William Emmanuel Ensu

Patrick Mensah

Sampson Agyapong

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Ofori McCarthy

Samuel Koshie Agbenyega

Uzair Alhassan

Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ivan Anokye Mensah

