AFCON U-20: Karim Zito names Ghana’s starting lineup for Cameroon clash

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Head coach of the Black Satellite Abdul Karim Zito has named his starting lineup for the game against Cameroon.

Ghana will face Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at 4 pm.



Ahead of the game, the gaffer has named his starting lineup as captain Daniel Afriyie and Mathew Anim Cudjoe get the nod.



Ghana is missing the services of five players due to injuries. Nathaniel Adjei, Eric Appiah, Benjamin Aloma, Sulley Mohammed, and Sampson Agyapong will not play a part in the much-anticipated game.

Below is the starting 11:



Ibrahim Danlad, Frank Asinki, Akoto Philemon, Samuel Abbey Quaye, Patrick mensah, Uzair Alhassan, Fatawu Isshaku, Emmanuel Essiam, Mathew Anim Cudjoe



Daniel Afriyie & Percious Boah.