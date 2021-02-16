0
Menu
Sports

AFCON U-20: PFAG sends good will message to Black Satellites ahead of group opener against Tanzania

Black Satellites Jet Off To Mauritania.jpeg The Black Satellites of Ghana

Tue, 16 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has sent well wishes to the Black Satellites ahead of their opening game against Tanzania in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The game comes on at the Nouadibou Sports Stadium at 4 pm.

The PFAG in a goodwill message to the entire Black Satellites encouraged the team to go all-out for a win to make Ghanaians happy.

”The @PFAGofficial wishes the national U-20 team the best of luck when they face Tanzania in a Group C opener of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania. We’re confident in the potential the team possesses and urges them to go all out and shine bright. #Withthem #ForThem.”

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
Related Articles: