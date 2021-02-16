AFCON U-20: PFAG sends good will message to Black Satellites ahead of group opener against Tanzania

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has sent well wishes to the Black Satellites ahead of their opening game against Tanzania in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.
The game comes on at the Nouadibou Sports Stadium at 4 pm.
The PFAG in a goodwill message to the entire Black Satellites encouraged the team to go all-out for a win to make Ghanaians happy.
”The @PFAGofficial wishes the national U-20 team the best of luck when they face Tanzania in a Group C opener of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania. We’re confident in the potential the team possesses and urges them to go all out and shine bright. #Withthem #ForThem.”
