AFCON U-20: Tanzania coach impressed with performance of players despite defeat to Ghana

The Black Satellite inflicted a 4-0 defeat on debutants, Tanzania.

Head coach of Tanzania U-20 team, Jamhuri Mussa Kihwelo was impressed with the performance of his players despite losing to Ghana in Group C opener.

A Precious Boah brace, Issaku Fatawu’s sensational strike and Schalke forward Josepho Barnes flicking goal was all that Ghana needed to beat Tanzania 4-0.



Despite suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the West Africans, Mussa Kihwelo is impressed with the display of his players insisting lessons have been learnt from the defeat.

"I congratulate Ghana for winning this game, but I am happy with the performance of my players. We're here for the first time but will learn lessons from every game," he said after the game.



Ghana is chasing a fourth U-20 title in Mauritania, and will next face Morocco on Friday.