AFCON U-20: We were more determined to win - Karim Zito

Ghana U-20 coach, Karim Zito

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito has said that his outfit was more determined to win than the Gambians in the semifinal of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Satellite reached the final of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations as they beat Gambia 1-0 in the first semifinal game played at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.



It was a sweet victory for the Ghana U20 team as they avenged that 2-1 defeat against the same opponents in their final group game.



Precious Boah, the Dreams FC marksman broke the deadlock with a direct free kick in the 33rd minute which subsequently earn the country the qualification.

It was the third goal of the tournament for the Dreams FC striker, who currently leads the goal king chart.



“We tried something called tracking and getting free, track them, get free and play so denied them space for them to operate but you denied them the whole 90 minutes but where it matters were able to make the case,” he said after the game.



“So that is what I saw and we planned against that. Psychologically, the attitude was different and we were more determined to win than Gambia even though they are here to win but because of the previous results I didn’t want them to slap me twice” he said.