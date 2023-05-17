AFCON U-23: Chris Hughton to decide Kudus, Kamaldeen, Paintsil's fate at Black Meteors

Chris Hughton(middle), Kudus Mohammed(L) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (R)

Ghana Football Association(GFA) spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum has stated that Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton would decide whether Black Stars trio Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Joseph Paintsil will play at the 2023 Under-23 AFCON.

The trio are all below age 23 and could make the Black Meteors squad for the African Youth Tournament in Morocco in June.



However, Asante Twum has said Meteos gaffer Ibrahim Tanko would have to decide on including them in his squad before they would sort approval from Chris Hughton.



“The two coaches will decide on it. Ibrahim Tanko will need to tell us his plans and which players he intends to take for the U23 tournament from the Black Stars”, he said.



“Once the players are made known to the FA, we will continue the conversation with Chris Hughton for his approval. If you will remember during Ghana v Algeria some players such as Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah who were eligible for U23 were permitted to play,” Henry Asante Twum told Akoma FM.

“Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen, and Joseph Paintsil among others are all qualified players who can play for the U23 in Morocco, should the request come and Chris Houghton gives the permission, they will all be eligible to feature for the Meteors”, Henry Asante Twum told Akoma FM



Ghana are in Group A of the tournament alongside host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.



The Black Meteors will begin the tournament against Congo on June 25 before facing Morocco two days later and wrap up the group stage on June 30 against Guinea.



