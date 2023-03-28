AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Daniel Afriyie starts as Ibrahim Tanko names strong XI against Algeria

Afriyie Barnieh

FC Zurich forward Daniel Afriyie Banieh has been named in the Black Meteors starting eleven for the crucial AFCON U23 qualifier against Algeria in Kumasi.

The former Hearts of Oak striker returns to the line-up after serving a two-game suspension following a red card during the CHAN tournament in Algeria early this year.



Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim maintains his place between the sticks while David Oppong Afrane, Samuel Ashie Quaye and Aaron Essel shield the Kotoko goalkeeper.



Dominic Nsobila will pair Abass Samari in the heart of midfield with Emmanuel Essiam playing a supporting role in the middle.

Alex Sarfo and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will play on the flanks with Ernest Nuamah and Barnieh playing a two-man attack.



The Black Meteors need a win or a goalless draw to seal qualification to the tournament to be hosted in Morocco in June.