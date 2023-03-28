3
Menu
Sports

AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Daniel Afriyie starts as Ibrahim Tanko names strong XI against Algeria

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh33 Afriyie Barnieh

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Zurich forward Daniel Afriyie Banieh has been named in the Black Meteors starting eleven for the crucial AFCON U23 qualifier against Algeria in Kumasi.

The former Hearts of Oak striker returns to the line-up after serving a two-game suspension following a red card during the CHAN tournament in Algeria early this year.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim maintains his place between the sticks while David Oppong Afrane, Samuel Ashie Quaye and Aaron Essel shield the Kotoko goalkeeper.

Dominic Nsobila will pair Abass Samari in the heart of midfield with Emmanuel Essiam playing a supporting role in the middle.

Alex Sarfo and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will play on the flanks with Ernest Nuamah and Barnieh playing a two-man attack.

The Black Meteors need a win or a goalless draw to seal qualification to the tournament to be hosted in Morocco in June.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC