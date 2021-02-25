AFCON qualifiers: Daniel Nii Laryea leads selected Ghanaian referees for Sao Tome and Sudan game

Daniel Nii Laryea will the Ghanaian referees for AFCON 2021 qualifications game

Ghanaian referees led Daniel Nii Laryea have appointed for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications game between Sao Tomé and Principe and Sudan.

The round three fixture of the qualifiers come off at Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho in Sao Tome on 24 March 2021.



Laryea has been selected as the centre man for the game as Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong and Paul Kodzo Atimaka will be his two assistants.



The fourth referee is Charles Benle Bulu also from Ghana.

The Match Commissioner is Robert Mangollo M'voulou and the general coordinator will be Didier Hamza Moussavou Magaya as both come from Gabon.



Sao Tomé and Principe are sitting bottom of Group C having gone winless in four games with Sudan lying 3rd with 6 points.



Ghana and South Africa are levelled on 9 points at the top of the group.